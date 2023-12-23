Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

