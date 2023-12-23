Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $23.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,667. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 670,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 423,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARS opened at $19.58 on Friday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

