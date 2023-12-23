Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

