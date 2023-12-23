CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $90.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

