Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

