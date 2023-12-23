Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

