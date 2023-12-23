Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Visa by 58.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $477,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $13,600,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $30,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.48 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

