CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.27 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.15.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

