CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,562,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,723,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

