CGN Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.