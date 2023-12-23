CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $357.20. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.