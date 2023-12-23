Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

