CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,394 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.49.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

