Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $597.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

