Citigroup Begins Coverage on SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.97 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Riposte Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after buying an additional 704,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

