Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Shares of CLH opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $66,014,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

