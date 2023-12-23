Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

