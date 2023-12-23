Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 23,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

