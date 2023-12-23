Comparing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers 28.97% 5.81% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers $1.22 billion 10.04 $482.86 million $2.13 31.27

Analyst Ratings

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 0 7 0 3.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.69%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $71.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

