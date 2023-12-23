Comparing Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crimson Wine Group and LQR House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $74.24 million 1.69 $1.08 million N/A N/A LQR House $600,000.00 22.64 -$1.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and LQR House’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 4.16% 1.60% 1.38% LQR House N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats LQR House on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company offers wines through wholesale distributor sales; retail channels, such as fine wine restaurants, hotels, specialty shops, supermarkets, and club stores; and directly to consumers, as well as through ecommerce sites and social media platforms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.