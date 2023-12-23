Comparing MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guild and MCAN Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 2 1 0 2.33 MCAN Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guild currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than MCAN Mortgage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 5.32% 2.65% 0.98% MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guild and MCAN Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.16 billion 0.77 $328.60 million $0.62 23.69 MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.79

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than MCAN Mortgage. MCAN Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guild beats MCAN Mortgage on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

