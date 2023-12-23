Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,639 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

