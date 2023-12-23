Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $301.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

STZ opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.