Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.