Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
