Contrasting Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) & NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taronis Fuels and NextEra Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Fuels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $1.28 billion 2.21 $477.00 million $1.33 22.82

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Fuels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Fuels N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners 9.58% 0.85% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Taronis Fuels and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taronis Fuels and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 0 7 6 0 2.46

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $47.27, indicating a potential upside of 55.74%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Taronis Fuels.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Taronis Fuels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc. operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries. Taronis Fuels, Inc. operates 28 industrial gas retail locations. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

