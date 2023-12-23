Cool (NYSE:CLCO) vs. United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Critical Contrast

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11%

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cool and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and United Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.66 $85.74 million N/A N/A United Maritime $22.78 million 1.03 $37.49 million 3.45 0.76

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Cool beats United Maritime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

