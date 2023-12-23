Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,062 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.