Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $75.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

