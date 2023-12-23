Cooper Financial Group Buys 442 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

