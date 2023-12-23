Cooper Financial Group Buys 662 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

USB stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.