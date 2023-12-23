Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 25,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Southern by 10.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

