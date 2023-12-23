Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

