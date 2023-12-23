Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

