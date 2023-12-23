Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHEM stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $680.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

