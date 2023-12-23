Cooper Financial Group Has $212,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.21 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

