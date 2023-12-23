Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CubeSmart by 130.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.