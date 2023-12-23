Cooper Financial Group Invests $316,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 982.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $9.84 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.98%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

