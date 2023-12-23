Cooper Financial Group Purchases 82 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $139.01 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.