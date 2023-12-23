Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,546 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,786 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

