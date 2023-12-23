Cooper Financial Group Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average of $445.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

