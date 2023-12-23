Cooper Financial Group Sells 155 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $141.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

