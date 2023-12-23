Cooper Financial Group Sells 189 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

