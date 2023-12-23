Cooper Financial Group Sells 335 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

