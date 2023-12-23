Cooper Financial Group Sells 336 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Jabil were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.7 %

JBL opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

