Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 83.97%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

