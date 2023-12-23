Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

TSE CVO opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$502.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.03. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

