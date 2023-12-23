CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after purchasing an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.