Critical Contrast: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) vs. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -72.66% 19.43% 1.99% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -$21.45 million -5.24 $21.74 million ($2.00) -2.08 AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

