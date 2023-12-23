Critical Contrast: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) vs. Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY)

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) and Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares St. Joe and Tokyu Fudosan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $252.30 million 13.63 $70.93 million $1.59 37.06 Tokyu Fudosan N/A N/A N/A $86.04 0.15

St. Joe has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyu Fudosan. Tokyu Fudosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. Joe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

88.6% of St. Joe shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of St. Joe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares St. Joe and Tokyu Fudosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 25.43% 13.83% 6.21% Tokyu Fudosan N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for St. Joe and Tokyu Fudosan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokyu Fudosan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

St. Joe beats Tokyu Fudosan on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers. It primarily sells developed homesites, completed homes, parcels of entitled or undeveloped land or homesites, and a homesite residual on homebuilder, as well as offers title insurance and marketing services. The Hospitality segment owns and operates a private membership club, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, marinas, and other entertainment assets. This segment also engages in the hotel, food and beverage, and gulf-front vacation rental operations, as well as provides management services. The Commercial segment engages in leasing of commercial property, multi-family, a senior living community, and other assets. This segment also plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial and rural land holdings for retail, office, hotel, senior living, multi-family, self-storage, and industrial uses; and grows and sells pulpwood, sawtimber, and other forest products. The St. Joe Company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities. The Strategic Investment segment develops and improves infrastructures, such as renewable energy power generation and logistics facilities. The Property Management & Operation segment manages condominiums, buildings and facilities, and other properties; and constructs rental conference rooms and hotels, as well as leisure, healthcare, and environmental and greening management facilities. The Real-Estate Agents segment provides real-estate sales agent service and consignment sales; and engages in operations related to rental housing management. It also owns and manages resort facilities, urban style hotels, senior housings, and membership sports clubs. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

