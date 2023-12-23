Critical Review: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 34.46 -$90.79 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 60.47%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TeraWulf beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.